Match Details

All times are UK time.

Manchester United (A)

Saturday, 4th February

15:00

Premier League

Old Trafford

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Blocks E230, E231, E232 are safe standing areas. Blocks E233 & S229 will be opened after the first three blocks will have sold out.

Ambulant disabled supporters are recommended to book seats in the following locations:

E230, rows 29 to 31, seats 86 to 95 and row 33, seats 22 – 24

E321 row 33, seats 14 and 14A

E232 row 33, seats 1 to 2 and 5 to 7

Tickets are initially limited to one ticket per person.

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

6th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

9th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

9th January – 17:30 online (10th January - 9:00 all other methods): Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

10th January: Members and Season Ticket holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

11th January: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)

Tickets are available to purchase online here.

Prices

Adults: £30

Seniors (65+): £15

18s-21s: £22.50

Under-18s: £15

Under-16s: £10

Coach Travel

Coach travel costs £40 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 07:30 GMT.