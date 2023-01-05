Match Details
All times are UK time.
Manchester United (A)
- Saturday, 4th February
- 15:00
- Premier League
- Old Trafford
Ticket Details
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
Blocks E230, E231, E232 are safe standing areas. Blocks E233 & S229 will be opened after the first three blocks will have sold out.
Ambulant disabled supporters are recommended to book seats in the following locations:
- E230, rows 29 to 31, seats 86 to 95 and row 33, seats 22 – 24
- E321 row 33, seats 14 and 14A
- E232 row 33, seats 1 to 2 and 5 to 7
Tickets are initially limited to one ticket per person.
Sales phases
One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- 6th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- 9th January: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- 9th January – 17:30 online (10th January - 9:00 all other methods): Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- 10th January: Members and Season Ticket holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- 11th January: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)
Tickets are available to purchase online here.
Prices
- Adults: £30
- Seniors (65+): £15
- 18s-21s: £22.50
- Under-18s: £15
- Under-16s: £10
Coach Travel
Coach travel costs £40 and departure is from Selhurst Park. The coach will leave at 07:30 GMT.