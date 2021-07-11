Existing Season Ticket holder cards are no longer in use - they cannot be used to gain entry to Selhurst Park.

We have invested significantly in the technology to enable us to meet this Premier League requirement, and whilst we are confident in the technology, we understand that this will be a big change for our supporters. As a result, we are going to be managing the roll-out of digital tickets in a phased approach.

For the first match at Selhurst Park this season (v Brentford, 21 August), each Season Ticket holder has been emailed a ticket, which you should have received by the end of Monday night, 16 August.

Season Ticket holders can choose to download the ticket straight to their Apple Wallet (iPhone users) / Google Pay (Android users), or alternatively show a pdf attachment with a barcode at the turnstile. The pdf can also be printed if preferred, but for supporters doing so - please use the fold lines as shown and keep the ticket dry.

We request that all supporters arrive at Selhurst Park earlier than usual due to this new process to ensure you are seated for kick-off, and have your barcode ready to be scanned when approaching the turnstile.

Please note, your existing Season Ticket card will not enable access to the stadium this season, and the email you receive is for the Brentford match only. We will be in touch with another update on the roll-out of digital Season Tickets after the Brentford match.

It would be extremely beneficial for the club and all supporters if each supporter checks their contact details are correct on their Palace Account.

FAQs

As we welcome back a full capacity, please arrive at Selhurst Park well in advance of kick-off to reduce the chance of queues; turnstiles open at 1:30pm.

If your question is not covered below, please email the BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk or call 0203 137 1108 (local rate number). If you have any issues whilst at Selhurst Park, please visit the Box Office which is located within the Club Shop.

For app users unable to see the FAQs, click HERE.