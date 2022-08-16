The game will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd at 19:00 at Oxford's Kassam stadium. It will be the first competitive clash between the sides since 1998, when Palace ran-out 3-1 victors.

This year's League Cup Game will not be broadcast within the UK. You can find out how to back the lads in person below.

Oxford (A) ticket details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

All times are BST.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per client reference number until 14:00 on Thursday, August 18th.

Wednesday, August 17th – 10:00: Season Ticket holders and Members with 8,500+ Loyalty Points (10:00: available online / 14:00: available via all methods)

Wednesday, August 17th - 17:30: Season Ticket holders and Members with 4500+ Loyalty Points (17:30: online only / 09:00 Thursday 18th: available via all methods)

Thursday, August 18th – 10:00: Season Tickets and Members with no Loyalty Points required (10:00: online only / 12:00: available via all methods)

Thursday, August 18th - 14:00: Two tickets per client reference number (available via all methods)

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adults: £20

Over-65s: £15

Under-21s: £15

Under-18s: £12

Under-13s: £8

Under-7s: £5

Coach travel

Departs Selhurst Park: 15:45.

Cost: £25

Coach travel can be purchased through the ticketing site.