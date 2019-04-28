It is the perfect opportunity to come along and show your support and appreciation for the Ladies side following their first season in the English Women’s Championship.



Tickets for the match are on sale now from the box office at the following prices:

£5 Adults





£2.50 Season Ticket Holders and Members





Free for under-16s

All tickets will be £7.50 if bought on the gate (under-16s remain free of charge).



The Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges will be open in the Main Stand for this game.



The Fanzone will be open from 12pm with food and drink available and a host of interactive activities to take part in from the Palace For Life Foundation.



Click here to buy your tickets now and cheer on the Palace Ladies one last time this season!

Get yourselves in the mood by watching this video featuring the Palace Ladies take on the Utilita Penalty Challenge, with a little help from some young Palace fans...