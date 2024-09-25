Darren Powell’s side are currently unbeaten in the Premier League 2, with a win and two draws under their belt so far.

They welcome Nottingham Forest to the VBS Community Stadium on Monday night as they look to extend this run. Forest are currently in fifth place in the Premier League 2, which was restructured last season.

Teams only need to finish within the top 16 to ensure a place in the play-off stage, in a similar structure to that of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

This match will not be streamed on Palace TV+ due to broadcasting restrictions, so the only way to see the action is to head down to Sutton and back the boys!

Tickets are available from just £1 - click HERE to buy now!