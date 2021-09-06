Tickets are on sale to Gold and Junior Eagles Gold Members, and can be bought by Season Ticket holders and all other Members from 10am on Thursday, 9th September.

Supporters can purchase two tickets per Client Reference Number; the unique number generated when you buy a ticket or Membership product. Premium hospitality packages are also available, with details below.

We ask all supporters to arrive well in advance of kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.

Based on new Premier League guidance, we are conducting spot checks of supporters’ COVID-19 status. Supporters should:

Not travel to the stadium if they feel unwell or display COVID-19 symptoms, or have tested positive (or live with someone who has tested positive).

Ensure they have proof of COVID-19 status: fully vaccinated or have a negative lateral flow test result in the previous 48 hours. The best way of doing this is through the NHS COVID Pass app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store (or by clicking here). We encourage supporters to do this as soon as possible.

Please ensure you read our new Code of Conduct and COVID safety measures here.

MATCH DETAILS

Monday, 27th September. 20:00 BST.

Tickets for this game are on sale at Category A prices.

When purchasing online, ticket are sold as e-tickets. These tickets can be shown on your mobile phone, or printed if you prefer (follow the fold lines and keep it dry).

Tickets will be sold in line with current Government guidance - should that guidance change ahead of the fixture, all bookings are subject to alteration and we shall contact anyone affected as soon as possible.

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale

