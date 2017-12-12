This match, kick-off 8pm, is a Category A match, with four tickets available to purchase per person subject to availability.

- Tickets available to all fans with a minimum of 20 loyalty points – No Membership required

- To buy, login using your email & password or client reference & password - Select Watford tickets ‘Choose Seats’ & proceed through to checkout

- If you don't have your account password, you can login using your Client Reference, Surname & Postcode.

Tickets will be available to book online, by phone on 08712 000 071, or in person at the Box Office.

2017/18 Memberships are still available.

Ticket prices are shown below:

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £48.00 £32.50 £24.00 Stephenson £50.00 £35.00 £24.00 Holmesdale Lower £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Holmesdale Upper £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Arthur Wait £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £37.00 £26.00 £18.00 Gallery £48.00 £32.50 N/A

*Concession pricing applies to all adults aged 18-21, over 65’s, supporters with disabilities, and full time students (with a valid NUS card).

The club are also committed to improving accessibility and facilities for fans with disabilities, and ensuring an exceptional matchday experience for all fans attending matches at Selhurst Park. FAQs for fans with disabilities.

There will also be a range of hospitality options available for this game, with plenty more information on our dedicated corporate hospitality site.