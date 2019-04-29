Season Ticket holders have until 11.59pm on Wednesday 1st May to renew their Season Ticket for their existing seat.

To ensure you keep your place, click here to renew now.

Please note the below information on the minor seat relocation.

For the first time in the 2019/20 season, we’ll have a dedicated singing section in Block E of the Lower Holmesdale stand to improve our already famous atmosphere.

This move has been accommodated by hundreds of fans sacrificing their seats, who will be moving to new seats throughout the ground. To keep these fans sat together with their friends and families, we will be asking a limited number of fans to move seats by one or two places in order to create small groups of seats together.

If you are one of the fans who are asked to move a couple of seats, we’ll ensure you’re sat alongside friends or family and you will not be separated.

Fans will be informed of the need to move after the ‘Save Your Seat’ deadline by the Box Office.

Renew your Season Ticket here now before the deadline!

Want to move your Season Ticket location for next season?

If you’re a current Season Ticket holder and want to renew for the 2019/20 season but in a different seat, you must also renew by 11:59pm 1st May. Once you’ve renewed, you’ll be able change the location in the ‘Move Your Seat’ period from 29th May.