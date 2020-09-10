Extended 'save your seat' renewal deadline

Following the latest government guidance delaying the return of spectators to sporting venues, we are now extending the deadline to renew and save your seat, at phase two pricing, until 17:00 on Friday 30th October, 2020.

This deadline extension also applies to the deferment payment of £200 for supporters who qualify. If you would like to defer your seat until the 2021/22 season, please select this option at the checkout and email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk explaining why you would like to defer, following your transaction. The club will consider each case with sensitivity, and will communicate directly with each supporter on their individual situation. Please read the T&Cs for full details.

Season Ticket phase 2 pricing

Ticket category Adult Concession Junior Cat 1 £725 £506 £358 Cat 2 £662 £434 £336 Cat 3 £608 £389 £304 Cat 4 £591 £389 £295 Cat 5 £537 £362 £264 Family ticket (available in Whitehorse Lane and Main Stand A and J) £447 £300 £224

Ticket Categories are shown in the stadium map below:

A full list of FAQs can be found by clicking here.

Thank you for your support.

