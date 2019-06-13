Choose from our range of lounges and private boxes

From buzzy restaurant style atmosphere and dining in Speroni’s Restaurant to an intimate, exclusive environment in our 2010 Clubs, our premium lounges serve up first class hospitality as well as the very best seats to enjoy Palace in the Premier League, for every game of ths season. Or, define your own matchday experience by securing an executive box for the season.

Amazing off-the-pitch benefits

Our seasonal premium guests enjoy a range of benefits that extend way beyond 90 minutes, including exclusive access to away tickets, fine-dining at every game curated by our Michelin Star experienced head chef and his team, the chance to spend time on matchdays with club legends, and much more.

