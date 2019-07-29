The order of availability is below. If you wish to get involved with the earlier ticket access windows then Memberships can still be bought by clicking here.

10am Wednesday 31 st July - Season Ticket Holders and paid members with 3000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per client reference)

July - Season Ticket Holders and paid members with 3000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per client reference) 10am Thursday 1 st August – All season ticket holders (no Loyalty Point requirement – one ticket per client reference)

August – All season ticket holders (no Loyalty Point requirement – one ticket per client reference) 10am Friday 2 nd August – All paid members (no Loyalty Point requirement – one ticket per client reference)

August – All paid members (no Loyalty Point requirement – one ticket per client reference) 10am Monday 5th August – All season ticket holders and paid members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two per client reference)

Ticket Info

The Blades

Adult £30

Over-60 £25

Full-time students with a valid NUS Card £20

18-21-year-olds £20

Under-18s £16

The Red Devils

Adult £30

Over-65 £15

18-20-year-olds £22.50

16-17-year-olds £15

Under-16s £10

Tickets can be purchased online from Wednesday 31st July by clicking here, by calling the Ticket Line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the Box Office.

The Ticket Line is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12.30pm on non-match Saturdays. Personal callers are able to visit the Box Office between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Both the Ticket Line and Box Office will be closed on Bank Holidays.

Coach Travel

The club are offering free coach travel to Sheffield to Season Ticket Holders and Members (one per client reference) for Palace's game against Sheffield United on the 18th August – guests will be priced at £29.

Coach travel is also available for the trip to Old Trafford on 24th August, with those tickets all priced at £29.

Both coach trips will depart from the main entrance of Selhurst Park stadium at 7:30am and supporters must bring proof that they own a Season Ticket or Membership as well as their matchday ticket.

Tickets for coach travel will go on sale shortly and can be purchased by calling 0871 2000 071, visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park or by clicking here.