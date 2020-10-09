Refunds will be applied on a rolling basis, with the first payment in early December covering the three home matches scheduled for October and November. We remain committed to getting supporters back into Selhurst Park as soon as possible, and await clarity from the Government on a proposed timescale for supporters to return.

We will announce full details of the refund process via email in due course, and in the meantime would encourage season ticket holders to ensure that personal details on their ticketing account are up to date. For season ticket holders who do not receive emails from the club, please resubscribe by clicking here.

We would like to thank all season ticket holders for their continued loyalty and patience.