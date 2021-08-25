The League Trophy - or Papa John's Trophy - sees Palace pit an Under-21 side against Sutton, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth. Should the Eagles progress from this group stage, they will enter the tournament's knockout rounds.

Sutton v Palace details

Sutton United v Crystal Palace Under-21s

Tuesday, 31st August

19:30 BST

Borough Sports Ground, Gander Green Ln, Sutton, SM1 2EY

Tickets are on sale via Sutton's website here.

Prices

Terrace pricing shown, with seated prices in brackets

Adult: £12 (£14)

Concession: £6 (£8)

Ages 11-18: £3 (£5)

Under-11: Free (£2)

Supporters are segregated by club at Sutton, and Palace fans should use the Collingwood Road entrance to the ground.

This game will also be broadcast live via Palace TV+. If you already have a subscription, make sure to tune in live on Tuesday.