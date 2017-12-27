Tickets on sale dates

Phase 2: Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 4200+ Loyalty Points

On sale: Tuesday 19th December from 10:00

Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 3: Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 4100+ Loyalty Points

On sale: Wednesday 20th December from 10:00

Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 4: Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 4000+ Loyalty Points

On sale: Thursday 21st December from 10:00

Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 5: Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 3900+ Loyalty Points

On sale: Friday 22nd December from 10:00

Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 6: Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 3800+ Loyalty Points

On sale: Saturday 23rd December from 10:00

Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 7: Season Ticket Holders & Paid Members 3500+ Loyalty Points Wednesday 27th December 2017 10am Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 8: Season Ticket Holders & Paid Members 3000+ Loyalty Points Thursday 28th December 2017 10am Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 9: Season Ticket Holders & Paid Members 2000+ Loyalty Points Friday 29th December 2017 10am Limited to one ticket per client reference

Phase 10: Season Ticket Holders & Paid Members 1500+ Loyalty Points Tuesday 2nd January 2018. 10am Limited to one ticket per client reference.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time, by logging into your account at www.cpfctickets.com, selecting “My Account”, then clicking “Loyalty Points”.

Ticket Pricing

Adults - £25

Seniors (65+) - £18

U-21 - £18

Juniors (U18) - £12

Supporters with disabilities will receive a free Personal Assistant ticket, but must be booked in person at the CPFC Box Office, or by calling 08712 000 071.

Match tickets and coach travel are available to book online, by calling the ticket line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the CPFC Box Office.

Important Security Information

Before purchasing tickets, fans are encouraged to read this important security information:

- Please arrive early to avoid delays at turnstiles.

- Prior to entry to the Amex Stadium ticket holders MUST ensure they have photo ID, Season/Membership cards in addition to match tickets. There will be no entry through any outer cordons without a match ticket / photo ID / Season ticket or Membership Card.

- Before entry is allowed into the Amex Stadium, security staff will be checking the name on each ticket and this must match the name printed on your Season Ticket/Membership card. If the name on the match ticket does not match your Season Ticket/Membership card, fans will be refused entry into the stadium

- Stewards will be carrying out 100% pat down searches prior to entry into the stadium.

- Anyone obscuring their face in any way will not be allowed to enter the ground. Anyone obscuring their face when inside the ground may be ejected.

- Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited: anyone found in possession of pyrotechnics will be arrested.

- Small handbags and clutch bags are allowed into the Amex stadium, but anything bigger will not be allowed into the stadium.

- Any person found selling their match ticket online, in person or by any means will have their Season Ticket/Membership withdrawn.

- Additional queries should be raised with the CPFC Box Office.

Travel

Coach travel will be available to purchase for this match. Coaches will depart Selhurst Park 15:00 and is priced at £17 per seat. There will be an additional pick up point at Hooley Starbucks on the A23 at 15:45.

Supporters who wish to be picked up at Hooley will only be able to purchase their coach ticket via the box office either in person or over the phone on 0871 200 0071.



Brighton and Hove Albion FC operate a sustainable travel plan which includes travel on local buses and trains from Haywards Heath covered in the cost of the match ticket.



There will be a Football Special train after the game leaving Falmer Station, stopping at Three Bridges, East Croydon, Clapham Junction and London Victoria.



For more information on travel options, please click here.

Match tickets and coach travel will be available to book online at www.cpfctickets.com, by calling the ticket line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the CPFC Box Office.