Burnley (H)

Saturday, 26th February

15:00

Up to four tickets per Client Reference Number

Sales phases

Friday, 21st January - 10am: 21/22 Gold and Junior Gold Members

Monday, 24th January - 10am: 21/22 Season Ticket holders and all 2021/22 Members

All sales phases are subject to availability.

When purchasing online, tickets are sold as e-tickets. These tickets can be shown on your mobile phone, or printed if you prefer (follow the fold lines and keep it dry).

Tickets will be sold in line with current Government guidance - should that guidance change ahead of the fixture, all bookings are subject to alteration and we shall contact anyone affected as soon as possible.

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale for this match.

Premium Hospitality

Our Premium lounges are fully open for this game, providing you with the ultimate matchday experience at Selhurst Park.

Our lounges provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment, and start from £330+VAT. You’ll have to act fast, however, as spaces this season are almost sold out!

You can watch these matches from the best seats in the house, meet club legends, enjoy incredible food and drinks packages and more.

To find out more about a Premium package or speak to our team, please click here.

Important information

We ask all supporters to arrive well before kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.

Supporters are advised to: