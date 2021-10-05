Match details

Portsmouth v Crystal Palace Under-21s

Papa John's Trophy

Fratton Park

Tuesday, November 9th

19:45 GMT

Ticket and broadcast details

Tickets for this game are on no longer on sale. Supporters can watch the game live via Palace TV+ instead.

To watch this game LIVE, please click here.

Fixture rules

Palace can progress to the round of 16 knock-out stage with victory over Portsmouth.

They currently sit third in their group, level on points with AFC Wimbledon but with a goal difference of -1 less.

To make the next stage, Palace will need to better the Dons' score against Sutton United. Should Wimbledon win, the Eagles will need to win by a margin large enough to better their goal difference.

If this game is drawn after 90 minutes, both Palace and Portsmouth will earn a point each. A penalty shootout will then be played, with the winner earning a single additional point.

To finish top, Palace would have to not only beat Portsmouth but also close a goal difference gap of six with Sutton.

The team that finishes top will play at home in the next round against a runner-up from a different group.

The Papa John's Trophy final will be held at Wembley on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.