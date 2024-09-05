With Goodison Park set to close at the end of the 2024/25 season ahead of Everton's move to a new stadium, this is the last time Palace will visit the 132-year-old ground in league action.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Everton (A)

Saturday, 28th September

15:00

Premier League

Goodison Park

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be distributed via a digital download, emailed in two tranches to the ticket owner: the first on Wednesday, 18th September, and the second on Wednesday, 25th September.

Supporters who are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket, and the Box Office will add you to a duplicates list to be collected at Everton.

If you are travelling to the game with someone who can download your ticket for you, it is advised to do so, to avoid potential queues at Everton.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability.

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Friday, 6th September: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points Monday, 9th September: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 10th September: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 10th September – 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 11th September 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 11th September 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Wednesday, 11th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Thursday, 12th September: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adults: £30.00

£30.00 Over-65s: £25.00

£25.00 Under-18s: £20.00

Coach Travel

There will be three coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 07:00 BST.