Supporters who have purchased tickets for away games at Bournemouth and Liverpool are able to obtain a full refund if they are unable to attend the rearranged fixtures.

Supporters who are unable to attend on the rearranged date can obtain a refund once the new dates of the rearranged fixtures have been confirmed. Please see the refund process below for each fixture.

Bournemouth

Please return your ticket(s) either via post (we would recommend using a Royal Mail Tracked service) with a covering letter, or return your ticket(s) in person to the Box Office. Once the ticket(s) is/are received we will issue a full refund within seven days to the original method of payment.

Liverpool

For supporters who have already collected their tickets:

Please return your ticket(s) either via post (we would recommend using a Royal Mail Tracked service) with a covering letter, or return your tickets in person to the Box Office. Once the ticket(s) is/are received we will issue a full refund within seven days to the original method of payment.

For supporters who opted for post:

As these tickets have not yet been posted, if you are unable to make the rearranged fixture once the date is confirmed, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with ‘Liverpool Refund’ in the subject bar. Please detail the names and client reference number of the lead booker and of those attending.

The refund will then be processed within seven days to the original method of payment. Once the date is confirmed tickets will be posted to supporters on the fifth working day. After this time, supporters will need to return the tickets as outlined above.

Please note: If you are able to make the rearranged fixture your ticket(s) with the original date on will still be valid.

Palace Women v Blackburn Rovers

Tickets bought for this game will be refunded automatically.