The game is a Category B match, with all Paid Members and Season Ticket Holders being able to book up to four tickets each.

A reminder that when purchasing for our home game against Arsenal on Thursday 28th December, kick-off 8pm, you will also need to purchase tickets for Saturday's game against AFC Bournemouth.

This will be a Category A+ match, with Paid Members & Season Ticket Holders being able to book up to two tickets. Supporters booking for this match will also have to book tickets for the AFC Bournemouth match.

Tickets are available to book online, by calling the Ticket Line on 08712 00 00 71, or in person at the Box Office.

Memberships are still available to book.

Ticket prices are shown below:

AFC Bournemouth

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £38.00 £26.00 £19.00 Stephenson's Lounge £40.00 £29.00 £19.00 Holmesdale Lower £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Holmesdale Upper £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Arthur Wait £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £27.00 £19.00 £13.50 Gallery £38.00 £26.00 N/A

Arsenal

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £48.00 £32.50 £24.00 Stephenson £50.00 £35.00 £24.00 Holmesdale Lower £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Holmesdale Upper £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Arthur Wait £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £37.00 £26.00 £18.00 Gallery £48.00 £32.50 N/A

*Concession pricing applies to all adults aged 18-21, over 65’s, disabled supporters, and full time students (with a valid NUS card)