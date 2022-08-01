The Under-21s are currently undefeated in their first five games of their Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign. They currently sit in second-place, level on points with leaders Arsenal.

Paddy McCarthy's side have got off to a flying start in 2022/23, with victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

They also beat League 2 Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy two weeks ago.

Familiar faces such as Jack Wells-Morrison, John-Kymani Gordon and Victor Akinwale may feature in the side and you can be there to support the lads in person at Selhurst Park!

