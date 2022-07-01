The Eagles welcome European opposition to south London as they face Paris Saint-Germain in their second Premier League International Cup game.

After recording resounding wins over Manchester United, Tottenahm Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, Paddy McCarthy’s side are currently undefeated at the top of the table in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

They are also undefeated in all cup competitions, registering a 0-2 win over League 2 Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy and a 1-0 win against Hertha Berlin in their opening fixture of the PL International Cup.

Familiar faces such as Jack Wells-Morrison, Joe Whitworth, John-Kymani Gordon and Kofi Balmer may feature in the side against PSG and you can be there to support the lads in person at Champion Hill!

Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions. Tickets are free for under-13s.

Please note that tickets can only be purchased at the gate for this fixture (card only).

Unfortunately, Palace TV+ is not permitted to show a live broadcast of this evening's U21 game vs PSG due to Premier League broadcasting regulations. Highlights will be available to view, free of charge, on Palace TV tomorrow.

Match details