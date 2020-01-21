Palace have collected 16 points from 11 league games in south London this season and are currently unbeaten in four consecutive top flight matches there.

The next opportunity to see the Eagles defend Selhurst Park comes today (Tuesday 21st January) against Southampton - 19:30 K.O. GMT - and you could be there without the need of a Membership!

The fixture against the Saints is one of the few top-flight games in SE25 that has been made available for general sale, therefore, don't miss your chance to get on the famous Selhurst terraces.

In order to purchase your seats - a maximum of four per person for Palace's clash with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side - is to have a free Palace account created. Click here to grab your tickets now!

You can also call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park for ticketing purchases in advance or on the day.