The quarter-final will take place on Monday, 26th February, kicking off at 19:00 GMT on Monday, 26th February at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

Palace have reached this stage for the second successive year after qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides, having gone unbeaten in the group stages across games with Athletic Bilbao, Monaco, Benfica and Feyenoord.

Wolves, meanwhile, topped their group after defeating the likes of last year's winners PSV Eindhoven; Sparta Prague; and Nice.

The Eagles finished as runners-up last season after an agonising defeat to PSV in extra-time at Selhurst Park, in what was their maiden International Cup campaign.

The Premier League International Cup is a competition that gives homegrown talent from Category 1 Academies across the country the opportunity to test themselves against top European youth sides.

Make sure you get down to Sutton at the end of the month to give Darren Powell's young Palace prodigies your full support.