These matches will be on sale to Gold Members from 10am on Tuesday 12th December, and all other Paid Members and Season Ticket Holders from 10am on Wednesday 13th December.

The home match against Burnley will be our first home Premier League match of 2018, on Saturday 13th January, kick-off 3pm. This match will be a Category B match, with all Paid Members and Season Ticket Holders being able to book up to four tickets each.

The Newcastle United match on Saturday 3rd February, kick-off 3pm, will also be a Category B match.

Our home match against Manchester United is scheduled to take place on Saturday 3rd March, kick-off 3pm. This will be a Category A+ match, with Season Ticket Holders and Paid Members being able to book up to 2 tickets.

Supporters booking for this match will also have to book tickets for either the Burnley or Newcastle United matches, in a 1:1 ratio.

International Members will have until 1pm on Monday 11th December to return their priority reservation forms for these matches, in order to guarantee tickets

Tickets will be available to book online, by calling the Ticket Line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the Box Office.

Memberships are still available to purchase.

Ticket prices are shown below:

Burnley & Newcastle United

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £38.00 £26.00 £19.00 Stephenson's Lounge £40.00 £29.00 £19.00 Holmesdale Lower £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Holmesdale Upper £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Arthur Wait £34.50 £22.50 £17.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £27.00 £19.00 £13.50 Gallery £38.00 £26.00 N/A

Manchester United

Adult Concession* Junior Glaziers and Wright & Bright Lounges £48.00 £32.50 £24.00 Stephenson £50.00 £35.00 £24.00 Holmesdale Lower £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Holmesdale Upper £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Arthur Wait £42.50 £28.00 £21.00 Whitehorse Lane Stand & Family Blocks A & J £37.00 £26.00 £18.00 Gallery £48.00 £32.50 N/A

*Concession pricing applies to all adults aged 18-21, over 65’s, disabled supporters, and full time students (with a valid NUS card).