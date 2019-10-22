Season Ticket holders and all other Members will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Friday 25th.

Tickets can be bought online by clicking here, over the phone by calling 020 8768 6000 or in person at the Box Office at Selhurst Park.

Please note, supporters require a minimum of 100 Loyalty Points to purchase tickets for the clash with Brighton.

Tickets for the Bournemouth game are Category B prices and the Brighton tickets will be Category A prices.

To buy your Gold Membership for exclusive ticket access and lots more benefits, click here now.