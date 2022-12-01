The Eagles will host Bristol City, Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Champion Hill, Dulwich in their final three fixtures in Group E of the Premier League Cup.

Paddy McCarthy’s side are currently top of the group, after grinding out a 1-2 win at Bramall Lane, a 0-1 win at Newcastle and a draw on the road against Bristol City.

The U21s have been competing on all fronts, keeping the pressure on at the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 with a draw against leaders Arsenal and maintaining a 100% record in the Premier League International Cup with a narrow win over Hertha Berlin and a 7-3 thumping against PSG.

Palace’s next fixture against Dinamo Zagreb in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday, 14th December will also be at Dulwich Hamlet’s ground. Click here for more information.

A number of young Palace stars, many of whom have been involved with the first-team, will be on display at Champion Hill, including top scorer and November’s Goal of the Month winner John-Kymani Gordon.

Tickets are available for each game from just £2 and U13s go free!

Click here to buy tickets for the game against Bristol City on Monday, 5th December.

Click here to buy tickets for the game against Sheffield United on Friday, 9th December

Click here to buy tickets for the game against Newcastle United on Monday, 19th December.