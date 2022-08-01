The Eagles welcome European opposition to south London as they face Hertha Berlin tonight.
Paddy McCarthy’s side are currently undefeated in their first five games of their Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign. They currently sit in second-place, level on points with leaders Arsenal.
The Under-21s have enjoyed a flying start in 2022/23, with victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.
Additionally, they beat League 2 Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy last week.
Familiar faces such as Jack Wells-Morrison, Joe Whitworth, Victor Akinwale and David Omilabu may feature in the side, and you can be there to support the lads in person at Champion Hill!
Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions. Tickets are free for under-13s.
Please note that tickets can only be purchased at the gate for this fixture (card only).
Match details
- Crystal Palace v Hertha Berlin
- Tuesday, 6th September
- 19:00 BST
- Champion Hill stadium (SE22 8BD)
- Tickets must be bought on the gate - card only