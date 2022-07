Palace get the season underway by taking on Arsenal at Selhurst Park, before hosting Aston Villa, Brentford and Manchester United.

Make sure you’re a part of the Premier League’s best atmosphere by securing your seat as the Eagles look to get the 2022/23 season off to flying start.

Tickets will initially be on sale to Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders, with sales online only from 10:00 BST on Friday, 8th July, and available over the phone from 14:00 BST.