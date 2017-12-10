Phase 1

Tuesday 12th December from 10am

Season Ticket holders & paid Members with 2500+ Loyalty Points

One ticket per client reference

Phase 2

Wednesday 13th December from 10am

Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference

Phase 3

Thursday 14th December from 10am

Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference

Phase 4

Monday 18th December from 10am

Season Ticket holders & paid Members can book three additional ticket (maximum of four tickets per Client Reference) – No Loyalty Points requirement

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £20

Seniors (Over 65) - £20

18-21 - £20

11-17 - £18

Under 11’s - £12

Disabled supporters receive a free Personal Assistant ticket (must be booked in person at the Box Office, or by calling 08712 000 071).

Coach travel will be available for this match.

This will depart Selhurst Park at 15.30pm and is priced at £17 per seat.

Match tickets and coach travel will be available to book online by calling the ticket line on 08712 000 071, or in person at the Box Office.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time, by logging into your account and selecting “My Account”, then “Loyalty Points”.