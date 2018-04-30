Supporters can purchase four tickets per client reference number.

The prices are as follows:

Adults £30

Over 65 £21

Aged 11-16 £17

Aged 10 and under £14

Buy your tickets for the game now online.

Coach Travel

The departure time for the coach will now be changed to a 6:30am departure. If you are no longer able to travel by coach, it is imperative that you contact the club to cancel your seats on the coach as failing to do so will hold up the departure of the coaches.

To cancel your coach tickets please either call the box office on 08712 000 071 or email the box office on boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with subject line: Stoke Coach Travel Cancellation, please detail all the client ref numbers, names, total number of coach tickets you need to cancel and a contact telephone number in case we need to contact you.