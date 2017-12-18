Ticket Prices:-

Adults - £30

Seniors (Over 60) - £17.50

Full Time Students (With ID) - £17.50

Juniors (U16) - £17.50

Disabled supporters receive a free Personal Assistant ticket (must be booked in person at the Box Office or by calling 08712 00 00 71).

Coach travel will be available for this match.

Coaches will depart Selhurst Park at 8am and is priced at £25 per seat.

Match tickets and coach travel will be available to book online by calling the ticket line on 08712 00 00 71, or in person at the Box Office.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time, by logging into your account selecting “My Account”, then “Loyalty Points”.