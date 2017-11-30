Phase 1

Friday 1st December from 10am

Away Season Ticket Holders

One ticket per client reference

Phase 2

Tuesday 5th December from 10am

Season Ticket Holders & Paid Members with 2500+ Loyalty Points

One ticket per client reference

Phase 3

Wednesday 6th December from 10am

Season Ticket Holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference

Phase 4

Thursday 7th December from 10am

Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

One ticket per client reference

Phase 5

Monday 11th December from 10am

Season Ticket Holders & Paid Members can book additional tickets (maximum of four tickets per client reference) – No Loyalty Points requirement

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Tickets will be priced at:

Adults - £30

Seniors (Over 60) - £17.50

Full Time Students (With ID) - £17.50

Juniors (U16) - £17.50

Disabled supporters receive a free Personal Assistant ticket (must be booked in person at the Box Office or by calling 08712 00 00 71).

Coach travel will be available for this match.

Coaches will depart Selhurst Park at 8am and is priced at £25 per seat.

Match tickets and coach travel will be available to book online by calling the ticket line on 08712 00 00 71, or in person at the Box Office.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time, by logging into your account selecting “My Account”, then “Loyalty Points”.