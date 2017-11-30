The Eagles take on the West Midlands side this coming Saturday, kick-off 3pm, with tickets now on general sale.

All sales phases are subject to availability

Prices:

Adults - £25

Seniors (60+) - £20

Full-time students - £15

17-22 - £15

Under-17s - £10

Disabled supporters receive a free Personal Assistant ticket (must be booked in person at the Box Office, or by calling 08712 000 071).

Coach travel will be available for this match, which will depart Selhurst Park at 10am and is priced at £19 per seat.

Match tickets and coach travel will be available to purchase online, by calling 08712 000 071 or in person at the Box Office.

Loyalty Points can be viewed at any time by logging into your ticketing account, selecting “My Account”, then “Loyalty Points”.