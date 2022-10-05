Matches

West Ham v Palace

Sunday, 6th November

14:00 GMT

London stadium

Premier League

Newcastle v Palace

Wednesday, 9th November

19:45 GMT

St James’ Park

League Cup

Ticket details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 6th October: Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 7th October: Season Ticket holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 7th October – 17:30: Season Ticket+ holders

Monday, 10th October: Season Ticket holders and Members with no Loyalty Points requirement

Tuesday, 11th October: Season Ticket holders and Members can buy tickets per person or an additional ticket if one has already been purchased

All sales phases are subject to availability

Prices

West Ham

Adult: £30

Senior (65+): £25

Under-21s: £25

Under-18s: £25

All disabled supporters who are registered with the club can buy a ticket for £25 and if required bring a personal assistant at no charge.

Newcastle

Adult: £20

Senior (65+): £10

Full-time students: £10

Under-18s: £10

Coach travel

West Ham: Coach travel costs £20 and departs Selhurst Park at 10:50am

Newcastle: Coach travel costs £50 and departs Selhurst Park at 10:45am

Tickets can be purchased here.