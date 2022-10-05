Matches
West Ham v Palace
- Sunday, 6th November
- 14:00 GMT
- London stadium
- Premier League
Newcastle v Palace
- Wednesday, 9th November
- 19:45 GMT
- St James’ Park
- League Cup
Ticket details
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
Sales phases
One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Thursday, 6th October: Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 7th October: Season Ticket holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 7th October – 17:30: Season Ticket+ holders
- Monday, 10th October: Season Ticket holders and Members with no Loyalty Points requirement
- Tuesday, 11th October: Season Ticket holders and Members can buy tickets per person or an additional ticket if one has already been purchased
All sales phases are subject to availability
Prices
West Ham
- Adult: £30
- Senior (65+): £25
- Under-21s: £25
- Under-18s: £25
All disabled supporters who are registered with the club can buy a ticket for £25 and if required bring a personal assistant at no charge.
Newcastle
- Adult: £20
- Senior (65+): £10
- Full-time students: £10
- Under-18s: £10
Coach travel
West Ham: Coach travel costs £20 and departs Selhurst Park at 10:50am
Newcastle: Coach travel costs £50 and departs Selhurst Park at 10:45am
Tickets can be purchased here.