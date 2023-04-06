Match Details
All times are UK time.
Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
- Tuesday, 25th April
- 19:00
- Premier League
- Molineux
Ticket Details
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
Sales phases
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Tuesday, 11th April: On sale to ST holders and Members with 7000+ points
- Wednesday, 12th April: On sale to ST holders and Members with 3000+ points
- Wednesday, 12th April (17:30): On sale ONLINE to ST holders+ no points required.
- Thursday 13th (09:00): On sale via all methods to ST holders+ no points required.
- Thursday, 13th April: On sale to ST holders and Members with no points required
- Friday, 14th April: On sale to ST holders and Members can purchase up to two tickets or one extra if they have already purchase one.
Tickets will be available to purchase online here.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00
- 65+: £27.50
- Under-21: £23.00
- Under-17: £14.00
- Under-12: £9.00
Coach Travel
Coach tickets will cost £30 per person with a departure time of 13:30 BST.