Match Details

All times are UK time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Tuesday, 25th April

19:00

Premier League

Molineux

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Tuesday, 11th April: On sale to ST holders and Members with 7000+ points

Wednesday, 12th April: On sale to ST holders and Members with 3000+ points

Wednesday, 12th April (17:30): On sale ONLINE to ST holders+ no points required.

Thursday 13th (09:00): On sale via all methods to ST holders+ no points required.

Thursday, 13th April: On sale to ST holders and Members with no points required

Friday, 14th April: On sale to ST holders and Members can purchase up to two tickets or one extra if they have already purchase one.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here.

Prices

Adult: £30.00

65+: £27.50

Under-21: £23.00

Under-17: £14.00

Under-12: £9.00

Coach Travel

Coach tickets will cost £30 per person with a departure time of 13:30 BST.