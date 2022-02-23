Sales phases

10am, Monday 14th: 7,000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)

10am, Tuesday 15th: 3,000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)

10am, Wednesday 16th: Season Ticket holders and Members require no Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)

10am, Thursday 17th: Season Ticket holders and Members require no points (two tickets per Client Reference Number)

10:30am: Wednesday 23rd: All supporters with a purchase history (two tickets per Client Reference Number)

Prices

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £26.50

Under-21s: £26.50

Under-17s: £16

Under-12s: £14

Coach travel

Coach tickets can be purchased from the ticketing website by clicking here.

Tickets cost £23 each and the coach departs Selhurst Park at 9:30.