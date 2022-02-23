The best way to purchase tickets is online here. Two tickets are now available per Client Reference Number.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s away game with Wolverhampton Wanderers (Saturday, 5th March – 15:00) are now on sale all supporters with a purchase history.
Sales phases
- 10am, Monday 14th: 7,000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)
- 10am, Tuesday 15th: 3,000+ Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)
- 10am, Wednesday 16th: Season Ticket holders and Members require no Loyalty Points (one ticket per Client Reference Number)
- 10am, Thursday 17th: Season Ticket holders and Members require no points (two tickets per Client Reference Number)
- 10:30am: Wednesday 23rd: All supporters with a purchase history (two tickets per Client Reference Number)
Prices
- Adults: £30
- Over-65s: £26.50
- Under-21s: £26.50
- Under-17s: £16
- Under-12s: £14
Coach travel
Coach tickets can be purchased from the ticketing website by clicking here.
Tickets cost £23 each and the coach departs Selhurst Park at 9:30.