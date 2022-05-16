With hundreds of fans in attendance, the first-team squad gave the Selhurst faithful a glimpse of their preparations for a Premier League clash, with Vieira and his staff keen to reward fans for their loyalty in SE25 this season.
Patrick Vieira and his squad took to the pitch at Selhurst Park to train in front of fans before their trip to Aston Villa at the weekend – see the best shots of the session in the gallery below!
Wilfried Zaha and co. trained in the south London sunshine, before stopping to sign autographs and pose for photos with the supporters.
Go behind the scenes from training and check out the best images from the open session in the gallery!
