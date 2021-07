In the gallery above and video below, you can see the lads working hard at Copers Cope, in high spirits before the Eagles take on Chelsea.

Cahill and Van Aanholt's return means they're both in-line to face their former club, but Hodgson has warned it may be too soon to field these players.

You can read more from Hodgson here.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles on edge of away triumph record v Chelsea