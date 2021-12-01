James McArthur, Joachim Andersen and Nathan Ferguson were back in full training after their respective injuries, joining in with a session that also included some Academy prospects making the step up to the first-team.

Defenders Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Jake O’Brien were among the prospects joining the senior squad, as Vieira and his staff made final preparations for the Toffees' visit on Sunday afternoon.

