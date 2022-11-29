The south Londoners host Botafogo on Saturday, which you can buy tickets for here, in the first of four friendlies during the break.

Several of them competed with national sides shortly after the season paused earlier this month, and all were given a short period off before returning to a busy schedule.

With Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen away on World Cup duty and the Premier League suspended until Boxing Day the lads have a task to sustain their fitness before Christmas, with an intense training routine helping them along the way.

They will travel to Turkey soon for fixtures with Napoli and Trabzonspor.

Check out the best shots from their return below!