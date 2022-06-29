Patrick Vieira’s side took to the grass at the Academy ground and were put through their paces, with several Academy players stepping up to join the senior side.

There was also a first outing in Palace colours for Luke Plange, who signed from Derby County in January before being loaned back to the club for the remainder of the season.

Palace will travel to Singapore and Australia on tour as part of their pre-season preparations, before facing Montpellier in a final friendly before the season opener against Arsenal on Friday, 5th August.

Check out the best photos from the session in the gallery!