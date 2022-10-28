They were getting used to the newly-released Premier League winter ball, which will be in action from this weekend onwards.

The Eagles are hoping to bounce back from defeat at Goodison Park last weekend, and can make it another successful outing in south London against Southampton after victories over Leeds and Wolves.

Patrick Vieira and his staff were putting the side through their paces at Copers Cope Road – including Academy prospects Tayo Adaramola and Jack Wells-Morrison, who have trained with the first-team multiple times.

It was a chance to put the final touches to the preparations for Saints, with Ebere Eze – who has scored twice in his last three games – central to the action.

Go behind the scenes at training by checking out the best shots in the gallery below!