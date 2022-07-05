This week saw the return of several first-team players who were on an extended break, some due to international commitments.

Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp were among those to return - and centre-back partners Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi were keen to get re-aquainted after their exploits with Denmark and England respectively.

Patrick Vieira and his staff made sure the players were put through their paces in the south London sunshine - check out the best shots from training in the gallery!