Clyne impressed Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff during his spell back in south London whilst looking to maintain his fitness.

The full-back re-signed on the dotted line ahead of Thursday's training session, with plenty of faces returning from their respective international breaks to welcome Clyne officially back into the Eagles' first-team fold.

Click through the gallery above to see how Clyne continues to prepare for, whenever the moment arrives, his 138th Palace appearance.

READ NEXT: How to win Clyne’s signed shirt from Palace return