The lads have been put through their paces by manager Patrick Vieira, only this week has seen a few small twists.

In the gallery below, you can see James McArthur continue his return to fitness with some unique cardio: boxing while teammate Jack Butland cheers him on.

Then outside, with Nathan Ferguson part of the session, the players seemed caught in an entertaining competition, putting their agility to the test in one-v-ones.

Palace will look to make it eight games unbeaten and extended their unbeaten home run to seven for the first time in the top-flight since 1990/91.

