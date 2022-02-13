Tayo Adarmola, who made his first-team debut against Hartlepool in the FA Cup, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who made his first senior appearance against Chelsea in the reverse fixture, have both impressed Vieira and his staff this season, and joined the senior training session once again.

Cheikhou Kouyaté continued to train as he prepares for his first game back after success in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, while Wilfried Zaha had his shooting boots on as he looks to sustain his recent form.

Check out the best shots of training in the gallery!