With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees at Copers Cope Road, the first-team squad sweated their way through the heat as they set their sights on likely title challengers Liverpool.

Wilfried Zaha and co. are looking to win at Anfield for the first time since 2017, and will be keen to put the lessons learned against Arsenal into practice.

Michael Olise was among those training as he continues to work towards full fitness, and the 20-year-old could still be involved in the squad on Monday – read Vieira’s full update here.

