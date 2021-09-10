After joining at the end of the August, the pair of recent signings have had longer than usual to adjust to their new surroundings before competitive matches came their way, with the Premier League on pause for international football.

Edouard, a forward, and Hughes, a midfielder, were both praised by Vieira after their start with the club and could both be in-line for debuts against Tottenham Hotspur.

In the gallery above, you can check out some of the best shots from their first few days as the two settle in to south London among their new teammates.