In the gallery above, you can see how one of the Eagles' first contact sessions in over two months went, and what these look like.

Encouragingly, the Palace first-team was joined by Development talents such as Tyrick Mitchell, Brandon Pierrick and Nya Kirby as well as youngsters Malachi Boateng and John-Kymani Gordon.

Check out how the lads got on above and stay tuned for exclusive footage coming soon to Palace TV!

READ NEXT: Premier League announces Return to Training Stage Two