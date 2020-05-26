Strict protocols are still in place, with players and staff arriving via Kent Cricket's car park due to its increased capacity to aid with social-distancing. Furthermore, all training exercises are still limited to non-contact drills, with players also only training in small groups throughout different times of the day.

The above images were again captured by Dan Weir from Pinnacle Photo Agency, using a long-lens camera from the Training Ground balcony which overlooks the pitches from a distance.

